Afghans look for new ways to share their culture far from home

Even as the political situation in Afghanistan deteriorated through this past May and June, Ramazan says he was still receiving queries from prospective clients, some saying it might be their last opportunity to visit the country for a while. Afghanistan was one of the few countries to remain open to tourists throughout the pandemic.

Afghanistan enjoyed a golden age of tourism in the 1970s, before the country was beset by decades of conflict. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an average of 90,000 tourists a year visited sites such as the sixth-century Buddha statues at Bamyan (which were destroyed by the Taliban in 2001), the soaring Minaret of Jam, and Kabul’s lively Chicken Street bazaar.

But the Soviet invasion of 1979 kicked off more than 40 years of war and unrest, effectively destroying Afghanistan’s place on the global hippie trail to India. The government-reported figure of 15,000-20,000 tourists in 2013 is likely inflated, since it includes visas issued to aid workers and journalists.

Changing perceptions

Before Ramazan helped popularize Afghan tourism on social media, Gul Hussain Baizada founded one of the first post-Taliban tour companies in Afghanistan, Silk Road Afghanistan & Travel, in 2011. He has since welcomed approximately 3,000 clients to the country. He believes in the power of community-based tourism to create jobs for locals, and in doing so, boost Afghanistan’s economy. Over time he even recruited Afghanistan’s only female tour guide, Fatima Haidari.

Baizada’s inspiration for jumpstarting Afghan tourism came when he was working for the Aga Khan Foundation in 2009. That same year, he was sent to Nepal on a reconnaissance trip to observe sustainable ecotourism initiatives in the popular trekking nation. Upon his return, he was tasked with developing Afghanistan’s first ski program, in the eastern mountainous Bamyan province of the country.

He encountered resistance in finding sponsors for the first group of female skiers. However, following his wife’s participation and recruitment efforts among the community, women’s athletics gradually blossomed into a point of pride for the people of Bamyan. Other sports and community-based tourism programs soon followed, including trekking, cycling, climbing, and ski tours.

“In Bamyan, tourism came and completely changed the way of life,” says Baizada. “Before, Bamyan was more conservative than other areas. But now, you can see people are easygoing and accepting. Families are open-minded. This all came from tourism.”