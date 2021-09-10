Dog collar or slave collar? A Dutch museum interrogates a brutal past.

“These guidelines really helped to sensitise curators, conservators, and museum directors,” says Larissa Förster of the German Lost Art Foundation, which provides funding for museums to research the origin of their collections. Studying the provenance of artefacts forces institutions to become “aware of how they have become complicit with the project of colonialism,” she says.

But records from the colonial era detailing acquisition history can be difficult to come by, especially after the 20th century's two World Wars. When records do exist, they often were written by the people who appropriated the objects, leaving out the perspectives of those who originally possessed, created, or used them.

Adding to this ongoing work is longstanding battles over restitution, or the return of artworks or artefacts to the countries from which they were taken. The most famous example is the Parthenon Marbles (also known as the Elgin Marbles) at the British Museum, which were taken from Athens’ most famous landmark by Lord Elgin, the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, between 1801 to 1805. Greece wants them back, but the British Museum has refused, claiming that the marbles were legally acquired. Another is the bust of Nefertiti at the Neues Museum in Berlin, the subject of a repatriation campaign by Egyptian antiquities experts.

Many museums reject repatriation claims based on the concept of “universal museums,” a declaration signed in 2002 by leading museums across Europe and the United States, which asserts that objects have global values and that museums currently holding them can safeguard them for all humanity. (The declaration was originally made in defence of the British Museum’s position on the Parthenon Marbles). Critics argue that only people who visit those museums in Western cities such as London or New York have access to them.

Most efforts by countries to reclaim their treasures have been stymied, but there have been some successes for those favouring repatriation. In May, Germany announced plans to send hundreds of stolen pieces back to Nigeria, becoming the first country to agree to return Benin bronzes looted by British soldiers in the late 19th century. Soon after, the National Museum of Ireland pledged to do the same.

(The bronze Benin statues reignite debate over museum ownership.)

Restitution “is a way of redressing past injustices, repairing what is repairable,” says Förster. Museums around the world are “waking up and becoming aware of colonialism and its legacies.”

Public opinion

The public is becoming increasingly aware that these institutions are not always neutral temples of knowledge. But visitors can often feel overwhelmed by narratives presented, says art historian and author Alice Procter. “You go into a museum and these spaces are set up to make it feel like everything there is inevitable: This is the single story; this is the truth,” she says.

Before the pandemic, Procter organised independent tours at London museums, such as the British Museum, during which she talked about the colonial roots of Western art collections and taught visitors how to examine an exhibition’s labels. “Think about the language that’s used to describe places,” she says. “Do we talk about the places with their colonial names?”



The text that accompanies art and artefacts in museums sometimes mentions who donated the objects, but rarely how they were acquired. “What was going on behind the scenes…what was the power dynamic that enabled that person to collect,” Procter says. “How was this British man able to travel around India in the 1700s?”



Smeulders adds that, to make museums inclusive, visitors from all backgrounds should be able to see them as their own heritage organisations and not shy away from sharing their input. “Their stories should be part of it,” she says.