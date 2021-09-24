Fossil footprints challenge theory of when people first arrived in the Americas

The wall of ice

While the latest evidence for an early human presence in the Americas comes from footprints in the desert, the bigger debate on when we arrived centres around ice. As the world entered the Last Glacial Maximum (LGM), which spanned roughly 20,000 to 26,500 years ago, temperatures decreased and growing glaciers locked up an increasing volume of water, sending sea levels plummeting more than 400 feet lower than they are today. Many land features emerged from the waves, including what is now known as Beringia, a natural bridge connecting modern Siberia and Alaska that researchers believe provided a clear route for humans to make their way into the Americas.

But as temperatures during the LGM dropped, a pair of massive ice sheets—known as the Laurentide and Cordilleran—advanced across what is now Canada, forming a near-continuous icy wall from the Atlantic to Pacific oceans perhaps as early as 23,000 years ago. Many scientists have argued that humans couldn't have made inroads south into Canada until after the ice sheets retreated.

Since the mid-1900s, the threshold for these first migrations was set at 13,000 years ago, with the rise of the Clovis culture, a group known for their distinctive stone tools. Many scientists now accept that humans entered the Americas starting roughly 17,000 years ago, perhaps travelling down routes along the Pacific coast that became passable before the icy continental interior melted.

But White Sands stands among the few sites suggesting that humans were already in North America at the height of the LGM. With the discovery announced last year that suggests people may have been present in Mexico’s Chiquihuite Cave as early as 30,000 years ago, critics of the Chiquihuite study question whether humans or geology fractured the rocks.

This is a concern that has plagued many of the pre-Clovis sites, but there's no doubt the White Sands track-makers were human: "It's just screamingly obvious," says study author Vance Holliday, an archaeologist and geologist at the University of Arizona.

What's more, there isn't just one set of prints at White Sands, but multiple layers of human activity dated to earlier than 20,000 years ago. "If you don't like one layer, okay that's fine, here's another one," Bustos quips. "If you don't like that, well here's another."

Old carbon, new carbon

Some scientists still question the reliability of the dates for the footprints obtained by the research team. Loren Davis, an archaeologist at Oregon State University, stresses the need for a second dating method to verify the radiocarbon results, pointing to the phenomenon of what's known as a hard water or freshwater reservoir effect that can muddy radiocarbon dates.

This happens because aquatic plants, like the Ruppia grass analysed from White Sands, draw carbon from compounds dissolved in their wetland environment. If “old” carbon—such as carbonate rock—is present, the plants will incorporate it into their bodies, which can in turn result in deceptively old radiocarbon dates. Land plants, however, don't suffer from these effects, since they draw carbon from the atmosphere, where the relative amounts of radioactive and non-radioactive carbon are fairly constant. The team studied the potential for a freshwater reservoir effect, concluding they were likely negligible.

While the evidence the team presents can't prove such an effect is absent, it does suggest any potential impacts are fairly small, says Bente Philippsen, a radiocarbon specialist at Aarhus University who was not part of the study team. Philippsen adds that most freshwater reservoir effects are on the order of hundreds—not thousands—of years. "The most severe effect I have measured is a couple of thousand years," she says. "Even if we assume [the reservoir effect] would be as bad at the White Sands site, still it wouldn't change the conclusion that this stuff is more than 20,000 years old."

Thomas Stafford, a geochronologist with Stafford Research in Colorado who was not part of the study team, agrees on the reliability of the dates, and comments on the thoroughness of the study. "This took a long time and was really, really well done."

Additional confirmation of the dates may be tough to obtain. The team attempted to use a method involving uranium, but the samples were not well suited for the analysis, explains Jeff Pigati of the United States Geological Survey, who studied the plant remains. Davis points to other techniques, such as optically stimulated luminescence, which could help confirm the timing. But Stafford adds that OSL can have very large standard deviations, so may not provide a tidy confirmation. Yet the team is still working to perfect their methods of uranium dating and to obtain OSL dates for additional confirmation.

"I, for one, will be very excited if this is true," Davis says. But he adds, "I just think it's premature for us to get the champagne out and say it's been done, we've nailed it."

Re-thinking early humans

The reason for such a close eye on these numbers is because, if confirmed, the discovery of people in the Americas during the last glacial maximum would require a fundamental shift in scientific thinking about how people arrived in the New World. Did they sneak through inland routes before the glacial doors slammed shut during the LGM? Did they boat around icy areas of the coasts?

"More importantly, it actually requires us to think about how we do archaeology," Davis says, "because no one is looking at 22,000-year-old deposits."