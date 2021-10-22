Ancient solar storm pinpoints Viking settlement in Americas exactly 1,000 years ago

'Like a gold mine'

The new evidence comes from old samples. Dozens of radiocarbon dates taken from wooden artefacts excavated at L’Anse aux Meadows in the 1960s showed the site was about 1,000 years old. But radiocarbon dating was in its infancy at the time, and the margin of error was often measured in decades or even centuries.

Fortunately, forward-thinking archaeologists anticipated better dating methods might be developed in the future, so they recovered and preserved hundreds of additional pieces of wood found in and around the site, storing many in deep freezers in a Canadian warehouse to prevent decay. When University of Groningen archaeologist Margot Kuitems, a co-author of the study, visited the warehouse a few years ago, she was stunned. Millennia-old wood “looked perfectly fresh, like it was put in yesterday,” she says. “It was like a gold mine.”

Kuitems wasn’t looking for the prettiest pieces, though. She and Michael Dee, a radiocarbon dating expert also at the University of Groningen, were searching for sites to test a new dating method based on tree rings. To see if they could narrow down the age of L’Anse aux Meadows, Kuitems picked four fir and juniper logs with bark still attached, all of which had been chopped and left near one of the Norse longhouses. “They’re not really artefacts or beautiful pieces made by Vikings,” Kuitems says of the pivotal samples. “They’re discarded bits of wood.”

All four samples had a few things in common that made them perfect for Dee and Kuitems’s purposes. They were found in layers of soil alongside other Viking artefacts, connecting them to the Viking activity. They had been cut or worked with metal tools—otherwise unknown in North America at the time, and more evidence for Viking handiwork. And they all had bark still attached, clearly showing when the tree stopped growing.

There was one more thing that stood out: Three of the wood samples were from trees alive during the solar event of 993, when the cosmic storm released a pulse of radiation so powerful that it was recorded in the rings of the world’s trees. Referred to by researchers as a “cosmogenic radiocarbon event,” the phenomenon has only happened twice in the last 2,000 years.

The cosmic storm, along with a similar event in 775, left behind “spikes” that skew radiocarbon dates from wood by about a century, a fact that researchers first identified in 2012. Identifiable only by comparing radiocarbon dates from individual tree rings, the resulting anomaly creates a sort of tree ring time stamp. “When you hit the spikes it’s really clear,” says Dee, who led the new study.

The team painstakingly sampled and radiocarbon dated more than 100 tree rings, some less than a millimetre wide, hoping to find the 993 spike in the radiocarbon age. In three of the pieces of wood they found the sharp jump they were looking for. Simple arithmetic then made it possible to figure out when Vikings felled the tree. “If you have a tree with lots of rings and have the bark edge, it’s just a question of counting,” Dee says. In this case, 28 rings separated the bark from the tree ring in which the 993 solar pulse is recorded.

“The [previous] radiocarbon dates stretch between the beginning and the end of the Viking Age,” says Dee. “We’re proving it happened by 1021 at the latest.”

Furthermore, this date corroborates two Icelandic sagas, the “Saga of the Greenlanders” and the “Saga of Erik the Red,” that recorded attempts to establish a permanent settlement in “Vinland” on the far western edge of the Viking world. Though written down in the 1200s, both sagas refer to historic events and people, allowing scholars to reconstruct a rough timeline for the voyages around 1000.