11 years into Syria's civil war, this is what everyday life looks like

This new decade of war will be grinding. And while Kurdish forces track down ISIS sleeper cells in one of the country's most unstable regions, Deir-Ez-Zor in eastern Syria, the group remains powerful in the area. Now, even more instability looms as Russia, a chief supporter of the Assad regime, directs its forces and attention to its invasion of Ukraine while new sanctions hamper its financial support for this Middle East conflict.

Keo, who returned to northeast Syria again in 2021, talked to National Geographic from the Ukrainian city of Lviv. Syria should serve as a cautious reminder on where the Ukraine conflict may lead, he says. He also worries that the refugee crisis currently unfolding in Europe will divert the world’s attention from Syria’s displaced people—that images of victims from the war in Ukraine will resonate more than those from Raqqa or Qamishli. His objective is to document universality in moments, snippets of life that go on regardless of the surrounding chaos.

“Going to the market with your kids can be very universal,” Keo observes. “I just try to tell a complex story with simple pictures.”