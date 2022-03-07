As Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis deepens, its young people step up

“This situation is very dangerous. Not only children but even adults are becoming malnourished, and medicines are getting more expensive. It’s getting worse day by day,” says Fazli, 28.

He and his staff have not received their salaries for three months, and they have stopped taking lunch breaks to make time for more patients.

“We are all exhausted,” says 23-year-old Arzo Hotak, who advises mothers of malnourished toddlers on what to feed them and how. She studied midwifery because her parents thought it would be the best path to a job as a woman in Afghanistan's deeply conservative south. Hotak, however, always wanted to become a diplomat in Washington, D.C.

“With this situation, actually, I’m helping people more in this job,” she says.

Still, she holds on to her dream despite the Taliban’s resistance to women working. Every morning at six, she studies political science at a private university before opening the clinic at 8:30 am.

A secret network

Poverty is growing even in the capital, where the middle class has traditionally been large. Early one morning, two friends head out to a large market in Kabul where lentils and grains are sold from open sacks. The 24-year-old and the 19-year-old are there to shop for one of the 55 families they support through a secret network. (The women’s names are not being used for their safety.)

Most of the people the network assists worked for the previous government and lost income when the Taliban took over. Many of them are women who are no longer welcome in their professions, like police officers and prosecutors. They are struggling financially and live in hiding.