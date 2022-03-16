Fleeing war, facing racism: Refugees from Ukraine meet challenges at Europe's borders

For Ukrainians, the last few weeks have been physically and emotionally traumatic. To date, the United Nations counts more than 2.8 million refugees fleeing the Russian bombs, leaving behind their entire lives. Many of these refugees come from countries around the world. Some are students from Africa, India, the Middle East and elsewhere. And since the first attacks on Ukrainian soil, testimonies of discrimination at the borders have multiplied.

"It was a nightmare.” “The authorities were ‘sorting’ us”. “They turn us away because we are Black”. Just a few testimonies of foreign students experiencing different and disrespectful treatment while they try to flee the war.

“They let the Ukrainians through first, and then the rest. We have heard of different treatment, some people even say they were beaten, but we are not on location to confirm this,” explains Sarah Bourial, a young Moroccan woman who founded the citizen's collective Collectif Maroc Ukraine to help Moroccans stranded in Ukraine.

Several videos posted on social media show hundreds of Black, Arab and Indian students enduring the Ukrainian cold for several hours, hoping to finally leave the besieged state – which Russia invaded on March 15 – and enter the border countries.

Bourial clarifies the context of these discriminations. “There is a nuance. Some people explained that it was Ukrainian soldiers who did not necessarily let students leave the country. When you arrive at the border crossings, there is a border post to leave Ukraine, and then a border post to enter Poland. Some of them explained that they were blocked to enter Poland”.