The history of the Molotov cocktail, an iconic weapon of underdogs

In the Ukrainian city of Lviv, students and artists make Molotov cocktails in an industrial space that used to host raves. In a suburb of Kyiv, a retired economist shows a CNN reporter her stock of the incendiary devices, explaining that she built them after searching for instructions on Google. In Dnipro, women gather outside to assemble the makeshift bombs.

“It seems like the only important thing to do now,” says a local teacher.

Citizens all over Ukraine are preparing vast quantities of Molotov cocktails to fight off Russian forces. For nearly a century, the device—called also a petrol bomb or a gasoline bomb—has been the most accessible weapon for underdogs fighting against a technologically superior enemy. Molotov cocktails are much more effective than stones, but not much harder to come by. All that’s needed is a glass bottle and a few flammable ingredients.

(Follow Ukraine's 30-year struggle for independence with this visual timeline.)