This woman navigated a 3,000-mile Pacific voyage without maps or technology

Lehua Kamalu had only a few minutes to talk. She was perched atop a two-hulled canoe called Hōkūle’a in the Pacific Ocean, not far from the Big Island of Hawaii where her crew had just set sail. The wind whipped into the phone as she spoke. An expert sailor and navigator, Kamalu was nearing a crucial moment: At the start of the voyage, she’d need all her concentration to determine the course for the long journey ahead. “We’ll make an estimate of how far we are from the island,” she said. “And we’ll set up on our track to head southeast.” Soon, she’d have to hang up and there would be no calling back: Hōkūle’a and its 10-person crew were bound for Tahiti, some 3,000 miles and 20 days away.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society (PVS) sails on the high seas unaided by modern navigation technologies. Their spare double-hulled canoes, designed to replicate the traditional vessels that historically plied the Pacific, have in recent years crossed oceans and circumnavigated the globe. The sun and the stars are their compass; the waves and the wind, their maps. “Everything is done mentally,” said Kamalu, the organisation’s voyaging director. “You are tracking the wind, you’re tracking your cruise speed, you’re adjusting the sails.”