Ancient caravan kingdoms are threatened in Yemen’s civil war

Over millennia, the queen of Sheba’s capital evolved from the largest city in southern Arabia to a dilapidated, 21st-century provincial town synonymous with gun-toting, kidnapping tribesmen enraged by a central government that whisked away revenue from its oil and gas reserves with little to no local benefit. Marib also became associated with al Qaeda, after militants from the group’s Yemeni branch claimed to have carried out attacks on oil and gas pipelines and on foreigners. Yet, since 2014, these stereotypes of lawlessness have been replaced with another. Today’s Marib is almost unrecognisable from the dust bowl town of eight years ago, with scores of new houses, a brand-new beltway, and hotels and restaurants built by those fleeing Houthi territory and fighting. Marib is now Yemen’s wartime boomtown.

Instead of camels carrying incense of years past, trucks laden with bags of cement for houses and hotels trundle back and forth across the desert to Marib. Oil production that shuddered to a halt in 2015 gradually resumed and now supports an economy that makes the city effectively independent from the rest of the country.

The population of Marib and its surrounding governorate—fewer than a half million before the war—has increased up to sevenfold, swelled by displaced people escaping Houthi-controlled areas and contested territories. An estimated 85 percent of the Marib governorate’s population are those displaced by the conflict.

The city’s change in fortune, however, is once again under threat. A Houthi offensive launched in early 2021 hit the mountains that loom behind Marib’s ancient dam and intensified earlier this year. The city is now in range of rebel missiles, dozens of which have landed in districts where dusty displacement camps, home to more than 200,000 Yemenis and migrants, sprawl as far as the eye can see. So far, the destructive airpower of the coalition forces—in addition to killing and injuring more than 19,200 civilians countrywide since 2015—has kept the Houthis at bay. As the front lines shift, Marib’s residents await their fate, one that may mean seeking shelter for the third or fourth time in this war. This year has seen the longest period of respite from the violence. A two-month cease-fire that began in April was extended for a further two months in June, in the hope that political talks might bring the war to an end.

The conflict’s most active front line is of greatest concern for the civilians it threatens, and the damage already done to Yemen’s cultural legacy demonstrates that those fighting this war have no hesitation in turning esteemed heritage sites into battlefields. In May 2015 a coalition air strike hit one of the sluice gates of the Great Dam of Marib, tearing through its remaining tower. A cascade of rubble is left in its place.

To the east of the modern city are Saba’s storied temples, the Baran and the Awwam, the queen of Sheba’s throne and sanctuary, respectively. Spaced less than a mile apart, these unique temples—dedicated to Saba’s chief deity, Almaqah, god of irrigation and agriculture—are the source of much of what precious little we know about the Sabaean world.

Details of how the Sabaeans worshipped and prayed are murky. What is known is that the frankincense and myrrh traded at Saba were widely used in rituals of several religious denominations of the day. Traders and pilgrims continually passing through would venerate Almaqah as they stopped at Marib’s oases on their long, treacherous journeys across the deserts of the Arabian Peninsula. Saba led the way in writing and language. Its cultural influences on architecture, iconography, and decoration spread throughout southern Arabia, carried farther afield by traveling merchants.

Saba’s affluence made Marib a target for rival kingdoms and conquering armies. In the first century B.C., Rome, after vanquishing Syria and Egypt, diverted the lucrative trade route from overland to sea, bypassing the city. Two Roman legions and auxiliary troops had tried and failed to take Marib after besieging it around 25 B.C., but once trade was rerouted, Saba’s power deteriorated. The neighbouring kingdom of Himyar annexed Saba in A.D. 275.

Well before the latest war, Yemen’s royal temples were targets of looters and of voracious foreign archaeologists who assumed ownership of any finds. Arguably the most famous—to some, infamous—of the latter was Wendell Phillips, an American who excavated several sites in southern Arabia from 1950 to 1952.

“Time fell asleep here, and the husks of ancient civilisations were buried in deep sand, preserved like flowers between the leaves of a book,” Phillips wrote in his 1955 book, Qataban and Sheba, about his first visit to Yemen. “The land looked forbidding, but it was rich with the spoils of time, and I wanted to unearth some of those riches, digging down through sand and centuries to a glorious past.”

Dig Phillips did, most famously at the Awwam Temple, where he was the first to uncover the treasures of the Sabaean complex, exposing soaring pillars, an enormous walled enclosure, and a cemetery that held 20,000 of the kingdom’s citizens. Excavations revealed the temple dated from the early first millennium B.C. Awwam, along with Baran, has become one of the most widely known historical sites in Yemen, associated with iconic stone pillars, bronze and alabaster figurines, and distinctive inscriptions.

Eventually, Phillips fled Marib following rising tensions with local authorities and tribes who accused him of incompetence, failure to pay local workers, and trying to smuggle artefacts. Phillips was reluctantly received by the British who controlled Aden to the south; the governor of the British protectorate later described him as “a danger and unscrupulous.” Phillips’s work at the Awwam Temple was followed by European and American archaeological teams that continued to unearth more of the site, finding artefacts and detailed inscriptions that made Marib one of the most popular destinations on Yemen’s once busy tourist trail.