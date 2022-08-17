Córdoba's stunning mosque-cathedral showcases Spain's Muslim heritage

The next “new” beginning came nearly two centuries later when the expanding Umayyad empire pushed into the Iberian Peninsula from North Africa around 711. Muslim forces would soon control most of the peninsula and named it Al Andalus. A provincial capital was established at Córdoba, while the caliphate capital remained in Damascus, Syria.

A few decades later, around 750, power in Damascus changed hands from the Umayyads to another powerful Muslim faction, the Abbasids. Afraid for his life, Abd al-Rahman, a son of an Umayyad prince, fled from Damascus. After a harrowing flight across North Africa, he escaped to the Iberian Peninsula and crossed into Al Andalus. Al-Rahman contacted several allies and defeated the existing governor, setting up his new capital in Córdoba, which now became a Muslin emirate with Abd al-Rahman I ruling as its emir. It was the beginning of a period of growth and glory for the city.

Once his position seemed secure, al-Rahman demolished the Visigothic basilica and in 786 began construction of a new sacred structure on the site. The city flourished, becoming a centre of learning and culture as splendid works of architecture arose throughout the whole of Al Andalus. The death of al-Rahman in 788 did not halt work on the grand mosque, which had yet to be completed. His son Hisham and their successors would continue the work for two centuries.