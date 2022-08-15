For villages divided between India and Pakistan, a map drawn long ago still causes daily struggles

A river transboundary

The Ravi River, which is about 500 miles long, is one of the five rivers of the Indus system. In India, it runs mostly through the Punjab region and forms a natural international boundary with Pakistan.

On land, the border communities are connected by a floating bridge that is frequently damaged. This is particularly troublesome during agricultural harvest transports aboard tractors, one of the most important activities in a region that relies heavily on farming of wheat and rice—two of India’s essential food grains—along with some vegetables, maize, and sugarcane.

Every year, during the monsoon season that lasts from July through September, the bridge has to be dismantled and replaced with a boat service. But at the peak of monsoon, when the river’s reddish-brown water swells and gushes around in uncontained fury, the boat service, too, stops. The villages then become an isolated island, as they do every evening when boat transportation shuts down.

The fear of getting caught in a crossfire between the two countries is always present. India and Pakistan have fought two full-fledged wars since 1947 as well as several minor skirmishes and a limited conflict in Kargil in 1999. If another war breaks out, the residents fear they would have nowhere to run.

“We could be wiped off the face of the earth during the night and nobody would know before it’s too late,” says Jodh.