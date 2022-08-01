Two centuries of safety at sea, smuggling – and the Coastguard

“All the Coastguard volunteers are shore based and trained in search techniques to find missing people. They are all trained in casualty care and water safety and rescue, so we can look after ourselves and our team members as well as persons in the water,” says Wright. “They will also be part of a mud or rope rescue team, depending on whether the local area has cliffs or mudflats.”

The teams are unpaid and imbued with the volunteer ethos. “I’ve lost count of the number of Sunday dinners that I have walked out on, and the friends and family I’ve left in queues for shopping when an emergency call came in,” adds Wright. “Being a coastguard attracts that type of person.”

His father too has been a coastguard for over 50 years, and serving together has been a privilege, he says – grinning at the memory of the first time he ever heard his father swear.

Emergency calls are graded by the RCC as ‘distress’, which signals a grave and imminent danger to life; an ‘alert’, which means a possible injury to a crew or a broken-down vessel; and ‘uncertain’, which require more information. The centre then tasks the most appropriate search and rescue mission, whether that be a helicopter, a lifeboat, coastguard rescue team or fire and police service. In many cases it might be all five services.