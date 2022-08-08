What a 2,000-mile journey around Afghanistan uncovers a year after the Taliban takeover

Ahmad Jan, 39, a poppy farmer, says he lost 16 family members. The Afghan government issued condolence payments of about $2,000 (£1,600) to some victims’ relatives, and the U.S. military later acknowledged errors were made. Afterwards, Jan says, village loyalties shifted decisively in favour of the Taliban.

Jan leads us to a graveyard overlooking a shallow river. Rough slate headstones mark those who could be identified. Emotions here are still raw. “The Americans paved roads and spent a lot of money, but they killed too many people,” he says. “We are relieved the war is over. At least we can sleep peacefully now.”

The twinkling lights of Herat snap us back to life after a tedious drive through hard, barren country. Afghanistan’s third largest city, with more than half a million residents, is an ancient trade centre that shares cultural ties with Iran, just 75 miles west. Alexander the Great’s army besieged Herat in 330 B.C., and Mongol invaders razed it to the ground in 1221 A.D. Derelict battlements and towers of the centuries-old citadel overlooking the old city were restored in the 2000s with foreign funding, and the city retains a veneer of prosperity.

But in the districts north of Herat, poverty is stark. There are widespread reports of parents selling daughters into early marriage to afford food for their families, and the sale of kidneys for transplants is on the rise. In Dazwari, a highland village near the Turkmenistan border, residents have relied on USAID and UN food deliveries since drought cut wheat output by more than half and decimated sheep. One in three children is malnourished here, community leader Arbab Nader says. “The [Taliban] government does nothing for us.”

In a one-room, mud-brick home, Ma Bibi weaves carpets seven days a week to support her five children, earning $25 (£20) for two months’ work. Her 10-year-old daughter, Sharifa, now toils alongside her. “I wanted to be a teacher, but that is no longer possible,” the girl says with resignation.

In Badghis Province, one of the country’s poorest, makeshift camps of displaced people straddle the highway, waiting for aid deliveries that no longer come. The pavement crumbles into patches of dirt, until it disappears.

At a remote checkpoint in Darah-ye Bum, a Taliban guard looks bemused when I tell him we’re driving to Maimanah in Faryab Province, the next major city 145 miles northeast. We start up a steep mountain track, and a boy runs up to warn us it’s too dangerous, redirecting us into a riverbed. I check my smartphone map, which confirms we are still on National Highway 1: The riverbed is the road.

So begins a punishing ride down a boulder-strewn canyon. Several times I get out and move rocks to continue. We grind on for the rest of the day averaging two miles an hour, not another vehicle in sight.

It’s dark when we reach Bala Murghab, a dead-end town of fire-scorched ruins. In 2019, Taliban fighters stormed in and waged a 10-day battle that killed some 30 government forces. An Afghan Army Humvee skewered with a white flag sits like a war trophy on a rise behind the first checkpoint. It is the holy month of Ramadan, during which observant Muslims don’t eat or drink from dawn to dusk. “You don’t look like you’ve been fasting,” says a feral-looking fighter, sizing us up with mock disapproval.

We stop at a filthy teahouse and eat tough kebabs in silence. A shopkeeper lets us crash on his floor, but we hardly rest. The route to Maimanah is off-road, and we must follow a predawn taxi to avoid getting lost. Soon we’re slashing through hill clefts and edging along steep ravines, one rockslide away from tumbling into the abyss. There’s no choice but to keep chasing the taxi’s taillights through dirt clouds and white-knuckle our way through a gantlet of climbs and drops.

When the pavement finally reappears five hours later, we emerge as if from a fever dream. “The Ring Road is a myth,” I say aloud, wondering how many people could have driven the entire circuit. For all the claims of mapmakers and military planners, Afghanistan’s celebrated highway is another overhyped nation-building project left incomplete.