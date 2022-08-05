Why sci-fi movie Prey moves the needle for Indigenous American visibility

Taken at face value Prey is a new thread on a conventional science fiction yarn. It’s the story of an alien humanoid brutally hunting an enemy-by-default that fights back on its own terms, all amidst the beguiling mists of 18th century rural America. But beneath this subversive, hunter-becomes-hunted storyline – which began with 1987’s Predator – the film’s depiction of North American Indigenous people, and their representation both onscreen and behind the camera, sets Prey apart. (The Walt Disney Company is majority owner of 20th Century Pictures and National Geographic).

The film’s stars, including lead actor Amber Midthunder, were cast in roles authentic to their Indigenous American heritage. Additionally, the film’s crew and production team were also largely made up of Indigenous peoples, including producer Jhane Myers.

Midthunder plays Naru, a young Comanche warrior eager to prove her practised skill amongst the male hunters of her Great Plains tribe. An opportunity – and threat – arrives in the shape of a mysterious killer who leaves unfamiliar traces on the ground. The lead belligerents in the film pivot between the predatory alien, and a repulsive camp of French fur traders – who value the life they find on the plains even less than does the alien creature in their midst. Caught in the middle, the Comanche are forced to defend themselves against the two foes.