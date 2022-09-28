London's underground treasures reveal the historic lifestyles of the rich

The southeast London district of Greenwich, down­river from central London, is not just known for being the beating heart of Britain’s maritime empire in the 18th and 19th centuries. Long before, the Palace of Placentia—Pleasure Palace—was first a royal playground, hosting every indulgence and vice for two centuries of royals, between 1485 and 1660.

Today, not one of the 600,000 bricks Henry VII (r. 1485–1509) bought in 1499 to build his Pleasure Palace still stands. The wonder of the age was knocked down in 1663 and replaced by the Georgian Royal Hospital for Seamen, which later became the Royal Naval College, and today is the University of Greenwich. But slowly it is giving up its secrets.

(Who are the real queens of "Six"?)

Soundings beneath the Old Royal Naval College in 1970 uncovered the rectan­gular floor of the palace’s great tower, with yellow-and-green glazed tiles. A drainage trench cut under the college’s Queen Anne building in 2006 unexpectedly hit the intact Royal Chapel and its checkered Flemish tiles. Eleven years later, restoration work in the Painted Hall of the Old Royal Naval College uncovered a sunken room, its yellow, black, and dark green glazed tiles overlying two vaulted cellars, which were probably the Tudor palace’s kitchens, bakehouse, brewhouse, and laundry.