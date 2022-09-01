Magellan got the credit, but this man was first to sail around the world

Young men in Getaria and along the Basque coast had the sea in their blood: Many fished and whaled, reaching as far as the cod-rich waters off Newfoundland. It’s likely that Elcano undertook such work, because he gained enough experience and acquired enough money to buy a 200-ton ship (twice as large as the Victoria).

Information on Elcano’s dealings is scant. Historians can infer that something went awry, because Elcano was forced to sell the ship. Records show that he sold it to Italians, which was against the law. Years later, when Elcano became a national hero, King Charles pardoned him for his past crime. It is thanks to that pardon that historians know anything at all about Elcano’s fleeting early days as a shipowner.

Going around the world

It was probably as a direct result of having lost his ship that Elcano enlisted in 1519 as second-in-command on the Concepción. This ship was one of the five readying for a long and hazardous voyage under the command of the Portuguese-born Magellan. The mission’s objective was not the circumnavigation of the globe, but a daring trade coup against Magellan’s native Portugal. Spain and its neighbour were economic rivals at the time, both laying claims to the Americas and their resources. Portugal controlled the eastern trade routes to the Indian Ocean and the Moluccas, or Spice Islands (today a part of Indonesia). Magellan’s plan was to find Spain a westward route to the Spice Islands.