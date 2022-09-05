Scotland's thunder road: Seeking history and humanity on the trail to Cape Wrath

BRITAIN HAS MANY long-distance hiking routes. But the one that winds up Scotland's west coast from Fort William to the sequestered headland of Cape Wrath holds the most allure to those who yearn for a truly immersive adventure in nature. Stippled for 240 miles across a wild patchwork of mountain, wave-scissored north Atlantic coastline and old-growth forest to the most north-westerly point on the British mainland, the Cape Wrath trail isn't actually a trail at all. More, it's a desire line that passes through a landscape restless with history – and one that throughout its length speaks of conflict and contradiction.

The trail cuts across the mountain ranges of the western seaboard, often arranged east to west. It’s not a modern, marked route created for recreation like those in the Alps or Americas, but an organic network that evolved over many centuries, designed, and built by and for those who lived and worked in the hills. Estate tracks, deer stalking paths, and drovers and coffin roads (traditional routes for driving cattle to market, and for taking the dead to burial grounds) make up this web of old ways that once wove far flung communities together. (Related: This National Park is Britain's deep freeze.)