Striking new World War II series blurs the line between past and present

World War II: Secrets from Above is an arresting new documentary from National Geographic that seeks to visualise the scenes of the conflict through the eyes of the present. Using impactful rarely-seen archive film blended with modern photography to visualise what has – and hasn’t – changed, it’s an informative and frequently chilling visualisation of some of the war’s most pivotal moments.These include the D-Day assaults on Nazi-held Normandy, the machinations of Hitler’s secret weaponry sites, and the fall of Berlin.

“We were keen to employ a fresh approach to bring these extraordinary stories to life in a unique way,” says series director Johnny Shipley. “For the visuals, it can be split into a few different ‘devices'.”

Shipley explains the first of these involved ground shots – images taken from street-level – wherein the crew photographed modern locations from the exact position of original wartime imagery, then blended the two “using 2.5D image manipulation.”