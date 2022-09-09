What happens now that the Queen has passed?

The King’s wife, Camilla, will technically be Queen Consort according to the British custom of giving a sovereign’s wife the equivalent title of her husband. Interestingly, however, Camilla indicated when she married Charles in 2005 that she would use the title HRH princess consort instead—a break with tradition in deference to Charles’s first wife, Diana, who died in 1997.

But in February this year on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, the late Queen expressed in a statement her ‘sincere wish’ Camilla take the title of Queen Consort in recognition of her ‘loyal service.’

The British Constitution does not give succession rights to the spouses of monarchs, though they obtain symbolic titles when their spouse takes the throne. Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband of 73 years, was the longest-serving royal consort in British history. However, his death on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99 did not affect the line of succession since he was not up next for the throne. Now the new King’s son William is first in the line of succession.

New King, old rituals

Within 24 hours of the Queen’s death, an Accession Council of her closest advisers and other important state officials is summoned. The council confirms the heir’s name in an official proclamation.