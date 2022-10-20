These Mexican mummies draw crowds—and controversy

These naturally preserved corpses (no bandages or embalming here) from the 19th and 20th centuries are a revenue generator and a source of local pride for this city about an hour’s drive west of San Miguel de Allende. “The mummies of Guanajuato bring the biggest economic income to the municipality after property tax,” says Mexican anthropologist Juan Manuel Argüelles San Millán. “Their importance is hard to overstate.”

The mummies are also controversial. Travellers from other cultures have a hard time grasping why one of Mexico’s most beautiful cities displays macabre human remains. Some scholars think the bodies are badly stored and mislabelled. Earlier this year, plans for a glitzy new momias museum were scrapped after scholars and UNESCO reps baulked at its location atop a proposed downtown shopping mall.

It’s all brought renewed attention to these fragile remains. The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) just launched a study, headed by San Millán, to determine the identities of the mostly anonymous bodies. An exhibition of sensitively crafted photographs of the mummies by local artist Michael James Wright will headline at Guanajuato’s esteemed annual Festival Internacional Cervantino October 13 through 30 and then go on tour in Mexico and abroad. “These projects can dignify the dead and turn them into something educational instead of a sideshow,” says Wright.

Here, we unwrap how the mummies and their museum came to be and why it all continues to draw crowds to Guanajuato.

How mummies—and myths—were born

Despite Guanajuato’s spectacular historic city centre, the mummies museum at the edge of town is often the first place tourists visit. “I’m going to see the aunts,” joke Mexicans heading to Guanajuato. People stand in line for hours to enter the museum, elbow to elbow with street vendors hawking charamusca, a local cinnamon sugar candy shaped like, what else, mummies.