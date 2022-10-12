Where does the love and hate for Christopher Columbus come from?

It is a fact that, outside Spain, the public image of Columbus has been degraded over the years. Also in the Spanish educational system, the subject recently caused controversy when a high school philosophy textbook asked students whether “the Spanish State should assume responsibility for colonialism”. One might ask: Has Columbus always been studied as a conquering hero?

One has to go back to the biography of Christopher Columbus published in 1828 by Washington Irving to find the first foundations that shaped the halo of heroism around Columbus. “He was presented as a progressive and forward-looking individual determined to overcome the obscurantism and backwardness represented by the professors of Salamanca who questioned – rightly, as it turned out – his calculations about the size of the globe”, notes Kagan. It was only in the second half of the 20th century that historians used a variety of new archival sources to begin to pay attention to other facets of Columbus's trajectory, “thus chipping away at the heroic image Irving did so much to create,” Kagan concludes.

Kagan believes that preserving the statues teaches students the reasons why they were erected in the first place (“it's impossible to erase the past, it's better to learn from it”), and suggests that, in California, attacks and acts of vandalism on the statues of Juan de Oñate in Albuquerque and San Junipero Serra in California “have gone too far.” It is “better to use these statues teaching as tools to learn about the past and especially about societies whose values, ideas about race and religion, and women as well, were markedly different from those of today."

Somewhere between the two extreme points of view, Israel Alvarez Moctezuma, Professor of Medieval Studies at the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the UNAM (Mexico) believes that “cancelling the past is an exercise in collective amnesia where we still do not know what consequences it will have; the statues of Columbus and the English slavers should not be in the public space, but in a museum, because they are undeniably part of our history, however painful it may be.”

For Fernando Cervantes, Mexican historian and professor of Modern Age studies at the University of Bristol, branding Columbus as a hero means “uncritically accepting the postulates of the theory of progress... according to which Columbus was part of the rationalist and empirical trajectory that laid the foundations of the scientific revolution and the Enlightenment”.

Cervantes strikes down as a “blatant myth” the idea that Columbus was a character ahead of his time and fighting against obscurantist and superstitious views of the world, as well as the idea (“still widely accepted”) that Columbus's contemporaries opposed his plans because they thought the world was flat.

Deadly impact

Despite the fact that Columbus never set foot in North America, in July 2020, the speaker of the California Assembly ordered the removal of the monument erected in 1883 to Christopher Columbus and Isabella the Catholic arguing that it was “a deeply polarising historical figure given the deadly impact his arrival in this hemisphere [the West] had on indigenous populations.” Is historical revisionism more topical than ever or has it always been present in one form or another?

For Matthew Restal, ethnohistorian and professor of Latin American history and anthropology at the Pennsylvania State University (USA), the nuance is very subtle. “Historical writing has always been revisionist, especially the best historical scholarship. However, the awareness of History's revisionist nature waxes and wanes, and I do agree that today there is more awareness of it. The key to understanding the real Columbus is to separate him from the many Columbuses that were invented after his death, and continue to be invented. Hero and villain are just two of those inventions,” Restal says via e-mail.