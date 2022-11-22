China is erasing their culture. In exile, Uyghurs remain defiant.

Turan stocks an array of Uyghur-language titles — novels, translations of works by authors from Henry Kissinger to Jean-Paul Sartre children’s books with cats, teddy bears, and flying cars on the covers—that he hopes will help preserve his mother tongue. He ships them all over the world; a large cardboard box sits in his office, ready to for dispatch to the European Uyghur Institute in Paris.

Literature and poetry, he explains, have been particularly important to Uyghurs, perhaps because the written word allowed the indirect expression of truths and opinions otherwise unacceptable to Chinese authorities. Turan’s most popular books are historical epics. In a country where divergence from state-defined historical accounts is forbidden, he says, Uyghur authors disguised real events as novels. But when the crackdowns began in 2017, that was not enough to save them. Intellectuals were among the first to be rounded up. Turan works his way around the shelves under the names and faces of the missing. This writer was disappeared, he says, this poet jailed, this one exiled. He opens an encyclopaedia on Uyghur history at random and points out an entry on a scholar who died in a detention camp in 2017.

Memet Tohti Atawulla, 32, an Uyghur academic, literature teacher, and activist living in Istanbul describes once sitting down for a meal in Ürümqi with a well-known Uyghur novelist who has also since been imprisoned. “We try to write everything that must be written but in different ways, with different names,” the novelist told him. “If you, the younger generations, replace the names they will become pure history.”

Using music to highlight suffering

Uyghur music too is now inherently intertwined with politics and resistance. One of the songs the school children sang along with was recorded by guitarist A. Kiliç, who often plays with his wife H. Yenilmez. Kiliç once performed in Beijing’s club circuit as as part of a group specialising in the Gypsy Kings-inspired pop flamenco popular in the 1990s.

After finding himself stranded in Turkey by the crackdown, Kiliç began incorporating Uyghur instrumentation into his compositions to highlight the suffering of his people. One piece includes lines of verse attributed to poet Abduqadir Jalalidin that he reportedly wrote while being held in a detention facility. The poet’s words were circulated in 2020 by fellow inmates who memorised them before being released but the whereabouts of Jalalidin himself is still unknown.

“My life is all I ask, I have no other thirst,” one couplet goes. “These silent thoughts torment, I have no way to hope.”