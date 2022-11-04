Inside the Horn of Africa’s hunger crisis

“When you see your child crying because of lack of food, and there is conflict, and no possibility of casual work,” she says, “what do you do?”

Hafsa Mohamed Musa, a mother of five children, has been living in a displacement camp for six months while her husband tries to earn an income elsewhere.

“We were among the nomadic pastoralists with livestock but most of the livestock died in the droughts,” she says, adding that the family had previously led a good life.

“In the past, there was plenty. We used to milk the livestock, sold some, and slaughtered some for getting meat. Then there came a two-year consecutive drought. The goats we had could not get pasture,” she says. “After the drought has set in, our lives have been difficult. We live by the handouts from well-wishers.”

A grave humanitarian crisis also is unfolding in Ethiopia, which is struggling with a vicious civil war in the north and devastating climate-change effects in the south. Prolonged drought has wiped out livestock, driven displacement, and altered families’ ability to make a living.