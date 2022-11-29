It took a village to build Europe’s Gothic cathedrals

Each working group was led by a master builder who acted as a primus inter pares—a first among equals. The master builder would be adept at the day-to-day practicalities: shaping the wedge-shaped stone block used to construct an arch or carving a relief. They also had to project manage, directing and coordinating the team. An experienced master builder might move away from hands-on work and instead give directions from the scaffolding, a habit that could provoke resentment. Shoulder to shoulder with the master builder worked another essential figure, the foreman, who maintained quality, kept the project on budget, and ensured deadlines were met.

Up to a third of cathedral workers were women. Although they usually took on ancillary roles, carrying materials or mixing mortar, there is some evidence of female master builders. In Cuenca, Spain, records show that a woman called María directed the stained glass workshop. In 13th-century Strasbourg (then a part of the Holy Roman Empire, and today in France), the sculptress Sabina von Steinbach is believed to have created the doorway of the city’s cathedral, although some historians argue she may be legendary.

Once the site had been chosen and cleared, the master builder measured and marked out the ground plan and deep foundations were excavated. Although architectural plans were made in advance, the building process tended to be dynamic, with many cathedrals adapting and improvising around the original plans as new techniques became available. Sources show that when technical problems arose during the construction, the master builder would meet with other officials to exchange ideas and decide how the work should proceed. Some of these conclaves are well documented, such as those that took place in Girona, Spain, where the audacious idea of trying to construct an extra wide nave was raised and eventually adopted. It led to the building of the widest Gothic nave in the world.

