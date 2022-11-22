This Arctic murder mystery remains unsolved after 150 years

Along with much of the British and American public in the mid-19th century, Charles Francis Hall was riveted by accounts of Sir John Franklin’s tragic 1845 expedition in search of the North­west Passage, the fabled Arctic sea route between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The scale of the loss—two vessels and 129 men—and the mystery surround­ing the fates of Franklin and his crew, prompted many expeditions that set out to discover the outcome of their story.

“Hall was a deeply eccentric man, perhaps the unlikeliest fellow to ever become an Arctic explorer,” said Russell A. Potter, a professor at Rhode Island College. Hall had no more than a few years of education and lived a quiet life as a family man and modestly success­ful engraver and publisher in Cincin­nati, Ohio. But his interest in Franklin’s doomed quest turned into an obsession with the Arctic and a personal mission to find survivors.

By the late 1850s var­ious expeditions had found bodies and relics from the Franklin crew, dimming hopes of finding anyone alive. Still, in 1860, the 39-­year-­old Hall left Ohio for the Arctic to see if there were any lives left to save.

(Arctic shipwreck found "frozen in time.")

Victim: Charles Francis Hall

Hall undertook two trips to the Arc­tic during the 1860s. He found no sur­vivors from the Franklin party, but he lived among the Inuit people for nearly eight years and documented their cul­ture more than anyone had before him.

When he returned to Washington, D.C., in 1869, Hall had his sights set on going to the North Pole, which had replaced the Northwest Passage as the chief goal of Arctic explorers. Apart from the costs of finding the passage, many believed it could never be a viable commercial waterway. Hall lobbied hard for his expedition, winning the backing of President Ulysses S. Grant.

Congress authorised $50,000 for the voyage, making it the first Arctic ex­ploration entirely funded by the U.S. federal government. A screw­-propelled steamer used by the Union side in the Civil War was retrofitted for the Arctic ice. The hull was reinforced with oak, and the bow sheathed in iron. Renamed U.S.S. Polaris, it set sail from New York on June 29, 1871, with 25 crew members, among them Inuit guides Ipirvik and his wife Taqulittuq, as well as their infant son. In Greenland, Inuk guide and hunter Hans Hendrick and his family joined the crew.