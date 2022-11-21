When did humans start cooking for each other – and why?

It’s hard to overstate the impact on humankind when, at some point between 400,000 and 1.8 million years ago, a bright ancestor of ours discovered that something happened when food and fire came into contact. Not just something tasty, but something good.

The idea caught on. Our once mighty, raw meat-ripping jaws slimmed down. Our bodily systems adapted to food that had been warmed and tenderised, releasing carbohydrate and protein and piling energy previously used for digestion into warmth, hunting and more cerebral pursuits. Primitive techniques such as wrapping food in soaked leaves over a fire to steam it and cooking using hot stones developed further with the advent of pottery, and the ability to create compound dishes and more sophisticated meals. Gradually, we evolved away from wholly raw diets altogether. We became dependent on cooked food as a species.

And then something else happened. At some distant juncture in history, humans started cooking for each other. Food became a societal ritual, as well as a practical necessity. A chance to communicate, to give and receive – and to show off. It’s a trend that continues.

Early mealtimes

The advent of cooking and its subsequent benefits – less energy and physical architecture required for digestion meant smaller guts, more energy for cerebral tasks, and eventually a bigger brain – were the start of us. Around 12,000 years ago the rise of agriculture saw fruit farming and grain production join the rearing of livestock. Rice, barley, sorghum and wheat grown at scale saw a revolution in human feeding practices and a subsequent population explosion – if, with the increase in civility but plunge in dietary diversity, not necessarily a health revolution. For better or worse, hunters and foragers became farmers.