The world’s oldest map of the night sky was amazingly accurate

“The dioptra was a kind of surveying instrument,” says James Evans, a physicist and science historian at the University of Puget Sound in Washington State. It “could be used for measuring angles for surveying operations, but you could imagine something like that being used also to measure angles of the sky.” The armillary sphere, which takes its name from the Latin word for bracelet or arm band, is a sphere of concentric rings that could have sights on it. “You could set this up and use it to measure angles.”

Hipparchus was likely influenced by the earlier work of Babylonian astronomers, who measured the distances of certain constellations from the ecliptic. By tracking the movements of these zodiac constellations—the constellations that sit in a part of the sky that the sun moves through over the course of the year—the Babylonians could measure the seasons and predict astronomical events such as eclipses.

Combining the Babylonian practice of measuring and predicting the movements of the stars with Greek concepts of mathematics and geometry is considered the fundamental achievement of Hipparchus. “Modern astronomy really comes from the merging of these two different approaches,” Evans says. “The Greek approach based on geometry and philosophy of nature. The Babylonian approach based on regular observation and in crunching numbers.”

The newly discovered coordinates represent only a small fraction of about 800 stars that Hipparchus is believed to have measured. In total, only a few dozen coordinates survive that have been attributed to Hipparchus, but his work appears to be more accurate than Ptolemy’s later catalogue. “The sample size is admittedly small, so maybe there are errors elsewhere,” Gysembergh says. “But as it stands, he’s more accurate than Ptolemy.”

The recent study compared the newly discovered coordinates to the values found in other sources, and they generally agreed, though some discrepancies exist, perhaps the result of different measurements or changes as the figures were transcribed through the ages.

Revealing a hidden text

The text with Hipparchus’ star coordinates is in a palimpsest, which is a document that has been written on and erased multiple times, with traces of removed writing often still detectable. It’s part of the 10th- or 11th-century A.D. Codex Climaci Rescriptus, a collection of parchments from St. Catherine’s monastery in Egypt with monastic writings in Syriac, an ancient language of West Asia.

The astronomical material was first detected in 2012, when biblical scholar Peter Williams at the University of Cambridge asked his students to study images of the Codex Climaci Rescriptus, and one of them, Jamie Klair, noticed the Greek writing visible beneath the Syriac text. In 2017, the parchments were photographed with state-of-the-art multispectral imaging tools to reveal the text underneath more clearly.

Some of the documents revealed fragments of Aratus’s poem, transcribed on parchment that was later scraped clean and reused for the Codex Climaci Rescriptus. The poem is accompanied by illustrations and mythological stories about the constellations.

In 2021, while poring over the multispectral images of the poem during lockdown, Williams noticed numbers that he thought must be star coordinates. As it turns out, they were dimensions of the constellation Corona Borealis and the coordinates for its outermost stars, likely from the first astronomer to attempt to chart the entire sky.

Clues in the stars and parchments

Using a phenomenon called precession, which is the wobble of Earth on its axis as it rotates, the researchers were able to determine that the coordinates match the positions of the stars in Corona Borealis as seen from the island of Rhodes around 130 B.C., which is where and when Hipparchus is thought to have taken most of his observations.

Hipparchus may have been amused by this, as he was also the first scientist to describe the motion of precession.