How was Rome founded? Not in a day, and not by twins.

The highly civilised Etruscans had a huge impact on Rome’s eventual geography, architecture, government, trade, and agriculture. They created excellent schools to which rich Romans sent their sons, much as they would later send them to Greek institutes. By the sixth century B.C., some of Rome’s most famous institutions, from the Forum to the Senate, were in existence but even the most reputable historians—including Fabius, Livy, and Plutarch—started their accounts of the empire in legend.

Legendary beginnings

The story of Rome’s founding begins in Alba Longa, the first “city” of Latium, a region in central western Italy, occupied by Latins. The area had been inhabited since the Bronze Age by farming communities and was known to the ancient Greeks, which is perhaps why Aeneas, a Trojan prince, is said to have established it around 1150 B.C.