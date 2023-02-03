3-million-year-old stone tools found, and our ancestors likely didn’t make them

Archaeologists have discovered distinctive stone tools at a site in southwestern Kenya that may be up to three million years old, making them the oldest of their kind.

Even more surprising, the tools were found alongside fossils from the hominin Paranthropus, which is not an ancestor of modern humans.

The discoveries reinforce theories that hominins outside our own Homo genus also used stone tools. They also push back the earliest date for Oldowan technology—a tradition of toolmaking in eastern Africa dating to the early Palaeolithic—by hundreds of thousands of years.

Palaeoanthropologist Emma Finestone, assistant curator of human origins at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History in Ohio, says it was suggested years ago that Paranthropus might have been a tool user.

But the idea had fallen out of favour, she says, in part because Homo hominins—who definitely used stone tools—were thought to be smarter, and because Paranthropus had large teeth and jaws, which meant they may not have required tools to process food.

But with this new find, “now I’m changing my mind,” says Finestone, who was part of the team that worked from 2014 until 2022 at Nyayanga, an archaeological site in southwestern Kenya on the shores of Lake Victoria.