How a brutal POW camp became an idyllic island paradise

Each day tourists ride cable cars over Singapore’s Keppel Harbour to a luxurious holiday isle haunted by death. In the world’s third most densely populated country, Sentosa Island is a popular getaway, thanks to its sandy beaches, majestic rainforest, lavish resorts, and theme parks. (And it was a setting in author Kevin Kwan’s Crazy Rich Asians.) But lurking behind that idyllic veneer are startling tales of torture, plunder, and deadly epidemics.

Sentosa was known for savage pirates and a brutal prisoner of war camp before the Singapore government converted it into an upmarket vacation destination in the 1970s. Now 10 million people a year visit this island, which is less than a mile from the mainland and connected by rail and cable car.

Singapore could have buried Sentosa’s disturbing past beneath its cheerful present. Instead its government recently declared the 19th-century Fort Siloso a national monument and is creating fresh tourism programs that embrace its bleak history.