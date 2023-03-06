Who were the first people to ride horses? Ancient skeletons reveal new clues

The authors of the study think it is unlikely that the Yamnaya used horses in warfare, as has been previously claimed, but they write that riding horses “would have contributed substantially to the overall success of pastoral Yamnaya society.”

Early riders

The new study bridges a gap between the domestication of horses for milk and meat, which scientists think occurred about 5,500 years ago, and the use of horses for pulling war chariots around 4,500 years ago. Heyd thinks that the Yamnaya’s horses would have been too skittish for combat and that horses seen pulling chariots in carvings from the second millennium B.C. were likely bred for war.

“The horse breed that we see from 2000 B.C. onwards may have been genetically selected for being more courageous and more warlike,” he says.

Trautmann adds that Yamnaya horses were smaller than modern horses. “They had a broad, barrel-like chest, with short and stocky legs, very much like Przewalski’s horses,” he says.

Early riding gear was different, too. Heyd says that archaeological evidence of horse gear is sparse because it was made from perishable materials. But early riders likely placed simple mats on the backs of horses rather than saddles—which wouldn’t be invented until after 1000 B.C., while stirrups came even later.

Heyd also notes that ancient portrayals of horse riders from Egypt and Mesopotamia show them sitting much further back than riders today, with long reins attached to a harness on the horse’s head.

“I think this is a feature of Bronze Age horse riding,” he says. “You had to sit at the very back of the horse in order to keep upright and to guide the animal.”

End of the trail

Archaeologist Kristian Kristiansen of the University of Gothenburg, who wasn’t involved in the study, says the new research helps resolve decades of debate about whether the Yamnaya rode horses or only herded them for their milk and meat. “This is a breakthrough after a long stalemate,” he says.

Kristiansen, the editor of a new book about the Yamnaya, says they probably started riding horses to better manage their herds of cattle, sheep, goats, and other horses.

While scholars once explained the Yamnaya’s rapid expansion as a result of military conquest by mounted warriors, more recent studies suggest factors like their increased mobility may have had more influence. Anthropologist James Mallory, a professor emeritus at Queens University Belfast who also wasn’t involved, says the study is “rightfully cautious” of the role of Yamnaya horses in warfare. “But this debate is far from closed.”

Whether or not the Yamnaya used horses for fighting, their ability to traverse great distances may have been played a role in the mark they left on Europe’s languages. The Yamnaya language is believed to have shaped the vocabulary and grammar of the entire Indo-European language family, which includes Greek and Latin as well as the Germanic, Slavic, and Celtic languages.

Linguists think similarities in certain ancient words, including “mother” and “father,” originated with a language spoken by the Yamnaya that scholars have reconstructed and call Proto-Indo-European. Another reconstructed word from this language is éḱwos, which would become equus, the Latin word for “horse.”