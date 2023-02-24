Episode 3. Jeep Grand Cherokee - Car S.O.S

In a Somerset barn, Tim and Fuzz find a rundown Jeep Grand Cherokee belonging to former soldier Ben, who after sustaining life altering injuries, has made it his duty to inspire and help others. But his car doesn’t inspire much confidence in Tim and Fuzz as they must turn this beaten down classic to an off roading machine! Can the boys do this, or should they have left the car back at the barn? Features a surprise Hollywood A-Lister…

Premiere Thursday 23rd March, 8pm.