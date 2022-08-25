Open for entries: National Geographic Traveller Photography Competition 2023

Terms and conditions

Competition closes on 27 November 2022 at 23:59 GMT. The winner must be a resident of the UK or Ireland and aged 18 or over. Judges to be announced.

By participating in any promotion, entrants are deemed to have accepted these rules and the specific directions/terms and conditions applicable to the relevant promotion, as well as any terms and conditions pertaining to a relevant third party.

The Promoter

The Promoter is APL Media Limited, Highgate Studios, 53-79 Highgate Road, London NW5 1TL.

The Prizes

There are five (5) runner-up prizes, each consisting of a one-year subscription to National Geographic Traveller (UK) and tickets to a full suite of Masterclasses travel photography panel discussions in 2023 (date tbc)

There is one grand prize consisting of an Exodus group tour for two people on the A Week in Jordan trip.

Grand Prize

The prize includes return economy flights from London Heathrow (airline chosen by Exodus Travels), accommodation, meals and activity as outlined in the itinerary on the Exodus website: A Week in Jordan - https://www.exodus.co.uk/trips/jordan-holidays/culture/a-week-in-jordan/axw

The grand prize excludes: travel insurance; the cost of any passports, visas, or travel documentation required for the prize winner to travel to Jordan; airport transfers between the prize winner’s home and the departure airport; personal spending money; tips; pre/post night accommodation; airport taxes and any food, drink or activities not mentioned in the prize description. Any additional taxes, costs and expenses incurred during the trip will be the responsibility of the prize winner.

The trip is subject to availability and must be on one of our scheduled departures as shown on the Exodus website.

The prize winner must book their prize by 30th September 2023 and travel must be taken by 30th June 2024.

The holiday is offered in accordance with Exodus’ standard booking conditions: https://www.exodus.co.uk/about-exodus/exodus-booking-conditions

It’s the winner’s responsibility to check all visa, passport, travel insurance and health requirements are fulfilled.

The prize must be booked at least 30 days in advance of the intended date of travel.

The prize is subject to availability and is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and non-refundable. The prize for this competition will be given to the winner as set out in the terms and conditions; the winner must accept the prize in that form. There’s no cash alternative; no alternative will be offered.

In the event of cancellation by the winner, for whatever reason, no alternative prize will be given. If the winner does not accept the prize or if contact cannot be made within 28 days of the draw, the prize will be forfeited and offered to a substitute winner. It is the entrant's responsibility to notify Exodus of any change in contact information.

The prize provider and promoter retain the right to substitute the prize with another prize of similar value in the event that the original prize offered isn’t available.

The promoter will not be held liable for a prize if it doesn’t reach the winner for reasons beyond its reasonable control.

The winner uses the prize at their own risk.

The promoter shall not be liable in any way for any failure, liability or breach by any third party in connection with this competition or prize and accepts no responsibility for any loss, property damage or personal injury suffered by the winner relating to this competition or the prize, except in the case of death or personal injury caused by the promoter’s negligence or fraudulent misrepresentation and, so far as permitted by law, the promoter and its associated companies and agents exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising for reasons beyond its control, including any act or default of any third-party supplier.

Runner up prizes

Each runner up will receive a one-year subscription to National Geographic Traveller (UK), including delivery to the UK or Ireland, and tickets to a full suite of Masterclasses travel photography panel events in 2023.

The date of the Masterclasses 2023 is to be confirmed.

The prize is subject to availability and is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and non-refundable. The prize for this competition will be given to the winner as set out in the terms and conditions; the winner must accept the prize in that form. There’s no cash alternative; no alternative will be offered.

In the event of cancellation by the winner, for whatever reason, no alternative prize will be given.

The prize provider and promoter retain the right to substitute the prize with another prize of similar value in the event that the original prize offered isn’t available.

The promoter will not be held liable for a prize if it doesn’t reach the winner for reasons beyond its reasonable control.

The winner uses the prize at their own risk.

The promoter shall not be liable in any way for any failure, liability or breach by any third party in connection with this competition or prize and accepts no responsibility for any loss, property damage or personal injury suffered by the winner relating to this competition or the prize, except in the case of death or personal injury caused by the promoter’s negligence or fraudulent misrepresentation and, so far as permitted by law, the promoter and its associated companies and agents exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising for reasons beyond its control, including any act or default of any third-party supplier.

Entries

To enter the Photography Competition, entrants must submit their photographs using the entry form available at: https://aplmedia.typeform.com/to/QUMQWFrM

Only online entries will be accepted.

The competition closes at 23.59 GMT on 27 November 2022. All entries must be received before this time. Entrants may enter each category once, making for a total of six entries.

Entrants may submit a photograph in one of the following categories: Food and travel, Landscapes, People, Portfolio, Urban environments, and Wildlife.

Photographic entries must be under 10MB and .jpg format. All submissions must be the entrant’s own work, and they must own the copyright to any photographs entered.

Photographs must have been taken within two years of the date of entry and may not previously have won an award in any National Geographic photography contest. Only minor burning, dodging and/or colour correction is acceptable, as is cropping.

Where a person is the main focus of the image, entrants must ensure they have either a model release form or the permission of the subject to enter their image into this competition. This applies only where the person featured is the main focus of the image, and not to street photography. The promoter reserves the right to request this and disqualify any entrants who can’t show proof of permission, if requested.

The winner will be notified by email within 60 days of the competition closing. The winner will be contacted using the email address provided at the time of entry. Once notified, the winner must reply within 10 days. If the selected winner is unreachable, ineligible, disqualified or fails to claim the prize within 10 days of notification being sent by the promoter, that winner automatically forfeits the prize.

The judging process

The head judge is Becky Redman, art director of National Geographic Traveller (UK).

All entries will be moderated by the art director, who’ll compile a shortlist of top entries in each category.

The National Geographic Traveller (UK) team will send the shortlist of entries to each independent judge. The independent judges will in turn select their three top entries for each of the six categories. The art director will then collate the judges’ votes to determine the winners.

There will be one winner from each of the six categories. Five category winners will be selected as runners-up and each will receive a runner-up prize. One category winner will be selected as the grand prize winner and will receive the grand prize, as well as the runner-up prize. The grand prize winner may be selected from any category.

Independent judges will be announced in September 2022. Winners will be notified by email by 28 February 2023. Decisions of the judges are final and binding.

The promoter’s decision in this competition is final and legally binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

Entrants

Entrants must reside in the UK or Ireland and be aged 18 or over.

Employees and agents of APL Media Limited (APL) or any company connected with the production or distribution of a promotion or any of their associated companies are not eligible to take part in the applicable promotion, nor are their relatives or members of their families or households.

Entrants can enter the competition only as specified in these terms and conditions.

The winner may be required to provide the promoter with proof of identity before receipt of any prize. The form of proof of identity required will be at the sole discretion of the promoter. Failure to produce sufficient evidence as to identity may result in disqualification.

No entries from agents, third parties, organised groups or entries automatically generated by computer will be accepted. No incomplete, illegible or corrupted entries will be accepted. Failure to comply with any of these terms and conditions (including instructions) will disqualify any entrant from taking part in the competition and the entry will be invalid. The promoter retains sole discretion to refuse entrants the right to enter if it feels that these terms and conditions aren’t being complied with or for any valid and justifiable reason.

The promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entrant and/or winner and/or amend these terms and conditions at any time in its absolute discretion.

Competition

No purchase is necessary for entry in the competition.

Any entry made giving another person’s (or a false) name or other dishonest information will be disqualified.

Copyright, publicity and personal data

Publicity may be given to the winners, winners’ names and photographs. By entering, entrants agree to allow National Geographic Partners and National Geographic Traveller (UK) to publish their photos in the magazine, on National Geographic websites worldwide and on the National Geographic Traveller (UK) social media channels. The winning entries may also be used by National Geographic Traveller (UK) and the competition sponsors in marketing material relating to the competition for up to two years. Winners must co-operate fully for publicity purposes if so required. Entrants must own the copyright to any photographs entered. Entrants will retain copyright to the photographs.

All personal data submitted by an entrant in connection with this competition is submitted voluntarily. All personal data collected from entrants will be used by the promoter for the purpose of administering the competition, and by entering this competition, entrants consent to the promoter using this information to contact them in respect of the prize.

Entrants may consent to receiving National Geographic Traveller (UK) email newsletters containing the latest travel features, events, competitions and offers by ticking the relevant box on the entry form.

If, at a later stage, an entrant wishes to withdraw their consent to receive such materials, please select the ‘unsubscribe’ link, which can be found on the National Geographic Traveller (UK) newsletters. Further information about how the information gathered will be held is available from the promoter’s privacy policy.

Entrants may also consent to receiving direct marketing communications from National Geographic partners and/or the prize providers by ticking the relevant boxes on the entry form. If entrants consent to such marketing, their information will be processed in accordance with the privacy policies specified with the relevant tick box on the entry form.

Entrants are under no obligation to consent to emails or direct marketing material and this in no way affects entrants’ eligibility to still enter the competition.

By entering into this competition, entrants consent to their personal data being passed outside the EU for the purposes of processing and storing on the promoter’s servers for the purpose of administering the competition.

Miscellaneous

An entrant indemnifies the promoter, its agents, employees, representatives, associates, affiliates, parent and subsidiary companies against any and all claim, losses, costs, damages, liability and expenses arising out of the entrant’s breach of any of these terms and conditions.

By entering this competition each entrant expressly releases the promoter, its affiliates, agents, employees and directors from any claim, action or demand arising out of or in connection with the competition or their prize, if any.

The promoter reserves the right to modify these rules, suspend or discontinue the competition at any time, including without limitation where it’s deemed necessary to do so due to circumstances beyond its reasonable control or if it can’t be guaranteed that the competition can be carried out correctly for technical or legal reasons or if the promoter suspects that any person has been manipulating the administration of the competition or has acted unethically in any other way.

The determination and decision of the publishers and the promoter on all matters shall be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

The laws of England and Wales govern these terms and conditions.