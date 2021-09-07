PAID CONTENT FOR DESTINATION BRITISH COLUMBIA
Transformative travel: 10 ways to find a happier you in the West Coast wilderness of British Columbia
The pull to escape to open space has never been more powerful, and in British Columbia, the vast Canadian province where bears and caribou are plentiful and mountains punch skywards for hundreds of metres, heading out into the wild comes naturally.
Published 7 Sept 2021, 16:10 BST
This content is created for Destination British Columbia. It does not necessarily reflect the views of National Geographic, National Geographic Traveller (UK) or its editorial staff.
You might also like
In pictures: life-affirming adventures among British Columbia's ancient peaks
Photo story: life on the Dominican Republic's dazzling Amber Coast
Photo story: the windmills, waterways and wild beaches of the north Norfolk coast
Photo story: cooking with the gauchos of Argentina’s Sierras Chicas
Photo story: the best local experiences in and around Adelaide's wine regions