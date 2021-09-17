Earthshot Prize Finalists 2021: Build a Waste-Free World

Environment and ConservationEarthshot Prize Finalists 2021: Build a Waste-Free WorldPublished 17 Sept 2021, 12:31 BSTYosuke Maeda, CEO of WOTA CORP, with one of the company's treatment units. Photograph by The Earthshot PrizeCo-founder David Auerbach (centre) with Sanenergy team members at their offices in Nairobi. Photograph by The Earthshot Prize Giulia Bartezzaghi, Director of the Food Sustainability Lab, Politecnico di Milano. Photograph by The Earthshot PrizeView other months AwardsEnvironment and ConservationPeople and Culture