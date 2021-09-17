Environment and Conservation

Earthshot Prize Finalists 2021: Fix Our Climate

Published 17 Sept 2021, 12:31 BST, Updated 17 Sept 2021, 18:15 BST
Vaitea Cowan, Co-founder of Enapter, who manufacture the AEM Electrolyser.

Vaitea Cowan, Co-founder of Enapter, who manufacture the AEM Electrolyser. 

Photograph by The Earthshot Prize

Olugbenga Olubanjo, founder and CEO of Reeddi, with one of the company's portable power units. 

Photograph by The Earthshot Prize

Dr. Sebastian Groh, CEO and Co-Founder of SOLshare, who created SOLbazaar.

Photograph by The Earthshot Prize
View other months
  • Awards
  • Environment and Conservation
  • People and Culture

You might also like

Environment and Conservation
Earthshot Prize Finalists 2021: Build a Waste-Free World
Environment and Conservation
Earthshot Prize Finalists 2021: Revive Our Oceans
Environment and Conservation
The Earthshot Prize Finalists 2021: Protect and Restore Nature
Environment and Conservation
The Earthshot Prize Finalists 2021: Clean Our Air
Environment and Conservation
Stunning eco-lodges around the world

Explore Nat Geo

  • Animals
  • Environment
  • History & Culture
  • Science
  • Travel
  • Photography
  • Space
  • Adventure
  • Video

About us

Subscribe

  • Magazines
  • Newsletter
  • Disney+

Follow us

Copyright © 1996-2015 National Geographic Society. Copyright © 2015-2016 National Geographic Partners, LLC. All rights reserved