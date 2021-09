This tiny translucent brine shrimp is a mere four days old, shining in glowing contrast against a sea of black in this image by photographer Waldo Nell. Shown here at 10-times magnification, brine shrimp lay dormant embryos known as cysts that can be stored for long periods of time, making them an ideal food source in aquaculture. Many people may be familiar with one variety of brine shrimp under a more adorable name: sea monkeys.