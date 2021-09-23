The hidden beauty of the plants that feed the world

Pollen coats two anthers from a rice flower, seen here at 340-times magnification. More than a billion people depend on rice cultivation for their economic and cultural sustenance. The Anishinaabe and Menominee Nations in the U.S. Upper Midwest have sustainably harvested wild rice they call manoomin for several hundred years. This food is so central to their culture that the Menominee take their name from it. The importance of rice makes any threats to yields—such as reduced nutrient content and salt damage—a humanitarian concern. Technological innovations used to fortify rice promises more nutrition. Genetically modified “golden rice” has been approved for production in Bangladesh and the Philippines, where its elevated vitamin A content may help save children’s lives. But GMO opponents tout sweet potatoes, carrots, and the fruits of the moringa tree as plants with the right stuff to address vitamin A deficiencies. The significance of rice crops goes beyond nutrition. Rice plants draw silica from the soil and pack it into husks to protect seeds from pests. Waste husks with their silica can be reclaimed for industrial uses, from tires and silicon wafers to toothpaste and batteries. Husks can also be used to produce biochar, which helps store carbon in the soil. By some estimates, though, rice fields contribute up to 17 percent of global methane emissions because the bacteria that thrive among their roots emit the gas. New farming methods that eliminate those bacteria are being developed.

Photograph by Scanning Electron Microscope Robert Dash