Through 22 stories and 130 locations, a photographer retraces a haunting 'pathway to genocide'

Arthur Rose, New York, 2017: with his sister Anna, they escaped from the Ukranian ghetto in Lviv before it was liquidated, from where they went into hiding. Their parents were killed by the SS, with the children eventually reaching Krakow on the eve of liberation, where they went to live with the niece of their cousin, whose kindly father returned from a concentration camp after the war. As Anna recalls in A Wounded Landscape, “I remember he asked me what was my favourite fairytale. I told him it was Hansel and Gretel, and he said, “...in the concentration camps, they were ovens also, but they didn’t fatten us up to put in the oven. They starved us and when we were starved, they put us in the ovens.” That was the first time I’d heard about the ovens and it was the first and last time that anybody said anything to me about the concentration camps.”