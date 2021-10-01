Through 22 stories and 130 locations, a photographer retraces a haunting 'pathway to genocide' (II)

Harry Mans (1933-2020) London, 2018: Born in Amsterdam, as a child Mans was sheltered by the Dutch resistance in a series of hiding places as the occupying Germans imposed restrictions, then persecutions, on the Jewish population. He found a stability for the final year of the war with a family in Leerdam. Reunited with his mother after the liberation, he stayed in 'constant touch' with his adopted family throughout their lives. Of his reunion he told Marc Wilson, "It came as a terrible shock to me and perhaps even more so to [my guardians] Adrie and Mees. I looked on them as my parents. As I was only 11 and had not seen or heard from my mother for about two years, it was as though I was going to be taken to meet a stranger. They packed my suitcase, we said goodbye and I promised to write soon. I can honestly say this was one of the saddest days of my life.”