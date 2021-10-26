26 images of devastation, and hope: Part II

Powered by so-called ‘fast-fashion’, the global clothing industry – which has almost doubled its turnover 20 years – has some damning environmental liabilities. According to the World Economic Forum it is responsible for 10% of humanity’s carbon pollution, and a 2017 report by the IUCN stated 500,000 tons of plastic fibres – some 35% of all microplastics in the ocean – come from the laundering of synthetic fabrics. It’s also the second largest industrial consumer of water and its second largest polluter – yet 85% of all textiles produced are destined for landfill, or burning: a dumper truck’s worth full every second. As such, calls for less waste and more sustainable production, with a focus on circular economic methodologies, is being adopted by environmentally-conscious brands. Here, beside mountains of discarded clothing, a woman and designer model a dress made from the same reused cast-offs in Prato, Italy. In 2019 it featured in a National Geographic cover story entitled The End of Trash.