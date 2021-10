Revelation 6 recounts what is revealed when the Lamb opens the first four seals: “I looked, and there before me was a white horse! Its rider held a bow, and he was given a crown, and he rode out as a conqueror bent on conquest . . . Then another horse came out, a fiery red one. Its rider was given power to take peace from the earth and to make people kill each other. To him was given a large sword . . . And there before me was a black horse! Its rider was holding a pair of scales in his hand . . . When the Lamb opened the fourth seal . . . there before me was a pale horse! Its rider was Death, and Hades was following close behind him.”