In pictures: a journey from west to east in Kansai, Japan's ancient heartland
On the northern coast of Japan’s Kansai region, natural drama and a rich culture combine to spectacular effect. From the windswept coastline and tiny fishing villages to temples that teeter on mountainsides, a trip through Kansai will stir the soul.
Photographs By Ben Weller
Published 7 Mar 2022, 21:00 GMT
