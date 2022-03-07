In pictures: a journey from west to east in Kansai, Japan's ancient heartland

DAYS THREE & FOUR

Onwards to the white sands of Kotohikihama Beach, in northern Kyoto, which stretches for more than a mile. The quartz content in the sand is so high it makes a singing sound when you walk on it, and efforts to keep the coast clean are extensive and wide-ranging. Learn about how residents protect their home at the Kotohikihama Singing Sand Museum, before spending the rest of the day at the beach. Then dive even deeper into local life at Ine, a little fishing town on the Kyotango Peninsula. People here live in funaya (wooden boathouses that sit right on the water) and guesthouses are the best way to experience fishery, immersing yourself in the area. Take a boat taxi tour of the bay, eat the day’s catch, and fall asleep to the sound of the waves lapping outside your window.



Location: Kotohikihama Beach, Kyoto