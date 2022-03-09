Paid Content for KANSAI TOURISM BUREAU & KINKI DISTRICT TRANSPORT BUREAU
In pictures: tracing the origins of Kyoto's capital culture
Revered for its skilled artisans and deep affinity with the spiritual world, Kyoto has long been considered Japan’s cultural heartland. Age-old traditions flourish here, from kimono weaving to tie making.
Photographs By Ben Weller
Published 9 Mar 2022, 10:00 GMT
This content is created for Kansai Tourism Bureau & Kinki District Transport Bureau. It does not necessarily reflect the views of National Geographic, National Geographic Traveller (UK) or its editorial staff.
You might also like
Photo story: from cockle farmers to chieftains, portraits of life on the banks of the Gambia River
In pictures: a journey from west to east in Kansai, Japan's ancient heartland
The wild north: snapshots of life and landscapes in Tohoku, Japan
Photo story: hiking the Kiso Valley on Japan's ancient Nakesendo Way
A slow, spiritual journey through Kansai, Japan's ancient heartland