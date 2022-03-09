Travel

In pictures: tracing the origins of Kyoto's capital culture

Revered for its skilled artisans and deep affinity with the spiritual world, Kyoto has long been considered Japan’s cultural heartland. Age-old traditions flourish here, from kimono weaving to tie making.

By Kansai Tourism Bureau & Kinki District Transport Bureau
Photographs By Ben Weller
Published 9 Mar 2022, 10:00 GMT
For most of its history, the city of Kyoto was the country’s capital, with a past ...

For most of its history,  the city of Kyoto was the country’s capital, with a past tracing back as far as the 6th century. Centrally situated, flanked on one side by the Sea of Japan and divded by the Tanba Mountains, this is a place both geographically and culturally diverse. Within the prefecture, the art of the Japanese tea ceremony flourishes, as do age-old traditions such as kimono weaving, tie making and whittling bamboo into intricate lacquer ware.

Photograph by Ben Weller

Chado, meaning the way of tea, is at the very heart of Japanese culture. First introduced to the country by monks returning from China, tea was once reserved for the aristocracy. The drink is now ubiquitous, but the tea ceremony, centred around matcha, remains a revered practice. At Urasenke, visitors can participate in the ritual with a tea master, marvelling at the precision, artistry and sense of anticipation. At first it may seem like a solemn affair but in fact, it’s a time to rejoice. As the master executes each step with beauty and precision, a sense of wonder descends. Finally, it’s time to take the tea bowl in your hands, turn it in thanks and to avoid placing your mouth on the front, and bow to have a sip. 

Photograph by Ben Weller

Nagaokakyo, located in the southern part of Kyoto, is famous for its high-quality bamboo, and for the master craftsmen who meticulously whittle the wood into tools used in the Japanese tea ceremony. The whisk, ladle and ikebana vase are crucial to the ritual, and it takes a great artist to carve them, a skill often passed down through generations. 

Photograph by Ben Weller

Traditionally, Japanese calligraphy brushes are also crafted from bamboo, the slight nuances between size and shape significantly impacting strokes. Flower arranging, also known as Kado (the way of flowers), dates back to the Heian period, and vases woven from bamboo reeds have long been popular in Japan, their muted colours contrasting wonderfully with the flowers placed within them. A visit to the workshop at Takano Chikko will give a glimpse into the world of bamboo whittling, as well as the opportunity to buy their products.

Photograph by Ben Weller

Bowls from which tea is sipped are just as important in Japanese culture as the tea itself, and indeed the history behind them is almost as long. More than 400 years ago, after tea was brought from China to Japan and planted in the fertile soils of southern Kyoto, its popularity spreading throughout the country, the Asahi kiln was created. The Asahi-yaki workshop has been passed down from father to son for generations, and is known for producing some of the country’s most beautiful pottery. Over the centuries, the workshop, which is located on the banks of the Ujigawa river and can still be visited today, has provided tea bowls to nobility, warrior rulers and, of course, to tea masters. Today, its pottery is treasured by families across Japan, used for drinking the country’s many famous tea varieties, from sencha to matcha.

Photograph by Ben Weller

To try a steaming bowl of some of the country’s finest tea, head to Magouemon, a 230-year-old company known for its Honzu Matcha. Plants here are grown beneath a layer of reeds and straw, ensuring sunlight falls lightly on the leaves. The result is a cup of matcha with a uniquely sweet taste, one that has not changed for centuries. 

Photograph by Ben Weller

As Kyoto’s culture flourished, it also became more refined, and the elite demanded the finest silk kimonos for tea ceremonies, and other outings in the city. This led to an explosion in chirimen silk weaving, particularly on the Tango peninsula. This silk crepe, softly textured and perfect for dyeing, is produced by a hand loom-weaving process. Today, Tango produces 70% of Japan’s silk, predominantly for kimonos which are still worn to special occasions. 

Photograph by Ben Weller

Luxury goods like scarves and ties, made entirely by hand by weavers at independent companies such as Kuska, in the region of Tango, are works of art in themselves, fusing tradition and fashion beautifully together. Founded by Kyoto local, Yasuhiko Kusunoki, who learned the craft from his father and grandfather, Yasuhiko wanted to continue the 300-year-old tradition of chirimen silk craftsmanship.

Photograph by Ben Weller

The Keihanna Commemorative Park was created to celebrate the 1200th anniversary of Kyoto. This spectacular, sprawling garden is a masterpiece of Japanese aesthetic, with maple trees set around streams that flow between valleys and terraced waterscapes. There are three essential elements that must be present in a Japanese garden: stone, which forms the structure of the landscape, water, which represents the life-giving force, and plants, which provide the colour throughout the seasons.

Photograph by Ben Weller

PLAN IT 
Japan Airlines and British Airways both fly direct to Kansai International Airport from London Heathrow. Kansai is wonderful year-round. Spring sees the cherry trees blossom, and the landscape bursts with bubble-gum pink. In May, it’s time for the tea harvest, while summer, with its warmer weather, comes with clear skies and matcha ice creams. The landscape explodes with colour in the autumn, before its blanketed is snow in the winter months.


For more information go to the-kansai-guide.com/en/feature/item/02

Photograph by Ben Weller
View other months
  • Japan
  • Photography
  • Travel
  • Asia
  • Earth

You might also like

Travel
Photo story: from cockle farmers to chieftains, portraits of life on the banks of the Gambia River
Travel
In pictures: a journey from west to east in Kansai, Japan's ancient heartland
Travel
The wild north: snapshots of life and landscapes in Tohoku, Japan
Travel
Photo story: hiking the Kiso Valley on Japan's ancient Nakesendo Way
Travel
A slow, spiritual journey through Kansai, Japan's ancient heartland

Explore Nat Geo

  • Animals
  • Environment
  • History & Culture
  • Science
  • Travel
  • Photography
  • Space
  • Adventure
  • Video

About us

Subscribe

  • Magazines
  • Newsletter
  • Disney+

Follow us

Copyright © 1996-2015 National Geographic Society. Copyright © 2015-2021 National Geographic Partners, LLC. All rights reserved