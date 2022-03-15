Photo story: a journey into Armagnac, home of the world’s oldest brandy
This historic region of southwest France is characterised by rolling vineyards and attractive villages, as well as the spirit that shares its name.
Photographs By Mark Parren Taylor
Published 15 Mar 2022, 06:00 GMT
You might also like
Photo story: from crop to cup in Colombia's Andean coffee region
Photo story: cooking with the gauchos of Argentina’s Sierras Chicas
Photo story: street scenes from the historic heart of Macau
The most absurd foods you can eat at the Minnesota State Fair
Photo gallery: How Ecuador is falling back in love with chocolate