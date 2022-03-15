Photo story: a journey into Armagnac, home of the world’s oldest brandy

Named after its fortress-like chateau, the village of Lavardens has experienced both highs and lows, from its days as a stronghold of the powerful dukes of Armagnac to its devastation by plague in the 17th century, some 500 years later. Located just 12 miles north of Auch, the historical capital of Gascony, the hamlet is surrounded by verdant countryside, with glimpses of the Pyrenees to the south and whispers of the vineyards all around that are carried on dry winds blowing to the Mediterranean.