A short walk from Bawaka Homeland leads to Lonely Beach, where two beaches connect at a rocky island. Whether you visit at sunrise or sunset, the rich earth seems to glow like gold from different angles. Crocodiles are not uncommon in the area, and someone looking out from a high vantage point might spot the reptiles basking in shallow waters. Permits are needed to enter the area and can be obtained through Lirrwi Tourism.