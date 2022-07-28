History

How the 'wickedest city on Earth" was sunk by an earthquake - II

Published 29 Jul 2022, 09:37 BST
Pirate treasures
Recovered from the sunken site of Port Royal, a jewelry box was fashioned from turtle shells, which were plentiful around the pirate haven.
Photograph by Courtesy of the Institute of Jamaica
Pewter syringes like this one were used to treat ailments in the 17th century.
Photograph by Courtesy of the Institute of Jamaica
Port Royal’s sunken remains lay untouched for nearly 300 years after the earthquake, like this 17th-century candlestick now at the National Museum of Jamaica in Kingston.
Photograph by Courtesy of the Institute of Jamaica
A 17th-century wood gunstock from Port Royal is now at the National Museum of Jamaica in Kingston.
Photograph by Courtesy of the Institute of Jamaica
A 17th-century animal horn is on display at the National Museum of Jamaica.
Photograph by Courtesy of the Institute of Jamaica
This 17th-century metal blade was found in Port Royal.
Photograph by Courtesy of the Institute of Jamaica
A 17th-century glazed, brown-glass wine vessel from Port Royal
Photograph by Courtesy of the Institute of Jamaica
A Spanish gold coin from the reign of Phillip V (1724-1746)
Photograph by Leemage, Getty
The celadon glaze indicates Chinese origin of this vase recovered in Port Royal.
Photograph by Courtesy of the Institute of Jamaica
