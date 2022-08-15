A look inside the monumental effort to save the Andean condor

Among birds, condors are exceptionally slow breeders, only reproducing when they reach maturity at around nine years old and rearing a chick every two to three years. To help speed up the process, the PCCA sometimes removes eggs from captive pairs in zoological institutions to incubate in its facility. After the egg is removed, the couple will typically produce a second that remains in their care, multiplying the reproductive capacity of the species. Tama, this rescued female condor, has laid several eggs and the PCCA has released her chicks into the wild.

