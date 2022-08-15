A look inside the monumental effort to save the Andean condor

AnimalsA look inside the monumental effort to save the Andean condorPublished 15 Aug 2022, 14:08 BSTSantos Pastrana is chief of the Diaguita community in Tafí del Valle, a city in northwestern Argentina. Here, he stands at an Apacheta, a sacred stone construction built to make offerings to Pachamama, the mother-like deity revered many in the Andes. Spiritual leaders of the Indigenous communities throughout Argentina are not only involved only in the ceremonial condor releases, but are also critical team members for condor rescue, rehabilitation, and education.Photograph by Sofia Lopez MañanBy tracking the birds with GPS telemetry, scientists have learned that condors’ ranges often span hundreds of miles from where they were released, encompassing the dry, rocky slopes of the Andes, verdant seaside coasts, and everything in between. As more condors are raised, rescued and released, that range will continue to expand, and the team will know which areas are most important to protect.Photograph by Sofia Lopez MañanVeterinarian Jennifer Ibarra examines an X-ray of a dead condor, looking for signs of lead bullets the bird ate while scavenging carrion. Pastoralists throughout Argentina still use lead bullets to shoot animals such as pumas, guanacos, deer, and wild dogs that prey on livestock. Condors that feed on the dead predators ingest the bullets, and the lead slowly poisons their blood.Photograph by Sofia Lopez MañanAs the Andean condor has dwindled, so too has traditional knowledge associated with the bird—paralleling the erasure and loss of Indigenous identities and languages. Wüsüwül Wirka a pana, or Daniel Huircapan, of the Kawal a külü community of the Günün a küna People, is working to preserve this history by leading release ceremonies—and along with them, the cultural importance of the condor.Photograph by Sofia Lopez MañanThe Valle Encantado (“enchanted valley”) in Los Cardones National Park is a good place to search the skies for Andean condors, which in Argentina tend to favor lower-lying valleys rather than high mountain peaks. The ACCP rescues and releases condors here, but some residents of nearby pastoral towns are skeptical of the release of condors because they fear the birds will hunt livestock, although this has not been observed.Photograph by Sofia Lopez MañanMarcos Pastrana is a leader in the Indigenous Diaguita community in Tafí del Valle, Argentina. As an anti-mining activist and geologist, he has seen the havoc human activity wreaks on the environment and wildlife, including condors. “Man in his pride believes he is the subject of rights, of intellect, of spirituality, the subject of everything. We talk about human rights to water, but… do other species, other forms of life, have no space?”Photograph by Sofia Lopez MañanAll the chicks at the PCCA’s hatching facility, located at the Buenos Aires Eco-park, are raised in isolation from humans to preserve their wild instincts. Here, PCCA executive director Vanesa Astore demonstrates how biologists use condor puppets, mimicking parents in the wild, to feed chicks inside a nursery to give them the best chances at survival once they are released.Photograph by Sofia Lopez MañanAt two months old and 15 inches tall, Karut stands in a incubator at the ACCP’s hatching facility just after mealtime. Karut hatched after spending 57 days in an incubator and is one of 80 condor chicks to be reared here. To date, almost every condor released from the hatching program has survived, although some have succumbed to the same threats that face all condors—poison bait and lead bullets.Photograph by Sofia Lopez MañanHuarpe people participate in a silent ceremony in Mendoza to mark the release of condor Tupun Catu earlier this year. Before the cage is opened, the assembled guests are each cleansed with smoldering, fragrant herbs and a condor feather. Then, all step back and the door is lifted; the condor may walk around for a while or immediately spread its wings and take flight. At that—a joyful shout goes up—jallalla! “Every time you have the experience to see condors fly over your head, it is incredible,” says Jácome.Photograph by Sofia Lopez MañanOnce chicks at the rearing facility are old enough, they are transferred to a large cage in the rocky hillsides of the Sierra Pailemán at the northern tip of the Patagonia coast. For two months prior to their release, they live here, adapting to chilly temperatures and sometimes buffeting winds—their natural habitat. On release day, the door is opened and the flock stretches their wings for the first time, flying out into their long-abandoned Atlantic habitat.Photograph by Sofia Lopez MañanIn June 2021, this female condor, Suyan, was found dead after ingesting a lead bullet, just under two years after she was released into Patagonia. Lead bullets and poison bait are two of the key threats to Andean condors, says Sergio Lambertucci, head of the IUCN’s vulture specialist group. Toxic bait, he says, “kills a lot of individuals in a single event.” Conservationists and scientists are advocating for the use of lead bullets in hunting to be made illegal in Argentina.Photograph by Sofia Lopez MañanAmong birds, condors are exceptionally slow breeders, only reproducing when they reach maturity at around nine years old and rearing a chick every two to three years. To help speed up the process, the PCCA sometimes removes eggs from captive pairs in zoological institutions to incubate in its facility. After the egg is removed, the couple will typically produce a second that remains in their care, multiplying the reproductive capacity of the species. Tama, this rescued female condor, has laid several eggs and the PCCA has released her chicks into the wild.Photograph by PhotogrHuasi, a male Andean condor, receives a veterinary check-up at the ACCP’s Species Recovery Center in Temaikén Bioparque in Buenos Aires. During these check-ups, veterinarians also attach a wing band with a number for identification. A day before their release, condors are outfitted with GPS telemetry equipment to track their flight paths. Huasi will be released in Sierra Pailemán, at the northern tip of Patagonia, in October.Photograph by Sofia Lopez MañanThe Arita Cone, a cinder cone volcano, juts above the Arizaro Salt Flat high in the Andes, straddling the border of Argentina and Chile. In local Indigenous languages, Arizaro means "roost of the condor;" the birds were once prevalent here, feeding on carcasses of animals attempting to cross the desolate salt flats, according to local histories.Photograph by Sofia Lopez Mañan