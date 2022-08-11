Science

‘Lost’ plans show Britain was preparing for a moon landing in 1968. What happened?

Published 11 Aug 2022, 10:00 BST
With the British touch of a London bus for scale, an early-1960s graphic maps the growing ...

With the British touch of a London bus for scale, an early-1960s graphic maps the growing international capability and scale of rockets. An early version of the Saturn rocket takes the second to top spot, with the Nova – a design mooted for interplanetary spaceflight in the 1960s, and shelved in 1964 - the biggest considered feasible at the time.

Courtesy of © Airbus

The ill-fated collaborative Europa program was based on a Blue Streak launch system, which was scaled in theory by simply adding additional rockets to the first stage to increase thrust and payload capacity.  

Courtesy of © Airbus

The manufacturing facility at Stevenage used state-of-the-art (for the time) electronics and instrumentation. Later input was added to the project – which would become Black Arrow – by the Royal Aircraft Establishment (RAE) research facility. 

Courtesy of © Airbus

Various iterations of rockets that could propel British 'astro-naughts' into space were mooted, including one with delta-style stabilising fins at the base, and a nuclear fuel supply. 

Courtesy of © Airbus

Chief amongst the considerations in Peter Stewart's paper was the provision of a lunar suit, which took a systematic approach to the various challenges thought likely in a lunar environment. 

Courtesy of © Airbus

An illustration shows the makeup of a multi-stage rocket using Blue Streak as the launcher. 

Courtesy of © Airbus

A tantalising glimpse of what may have been, in the shape of a 168-hour mission plan, to be carried out from a basecamp on the moon. 

Courtesy of © Airbus

This plan shows detail of how a 168 hour mission to the moon, using a lunar rover-type space vehicle, might have played out. 

Courtesy of © Airbus
